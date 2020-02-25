Woman presents 4-month old baby boy as son to dying husband

Kindly Share This Story:

Her intention is to inherit my brother’s wealth,says brother-in-law

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- A widow, Mrs Stella Ndidi Amaka Ekwerekwu,has been taken into police custody in Abuja for presenting a four-month old baby boy as son and next of kin to her late husband, Victor Ameachi Ekwerekwu.

Mrs Ekwerekwu, according to a petition to the Inspector General of Police, dated January 3,2020 by the late husband’s brother,Charles Ekwerekwu Nwabufo,brought the baby to her husband few hours after his demise as his son.

The couple, who are natives of Onitsha,Anambra State,were said to have married for 18 years without a child.

READ ALSO:

The accused was said to have few hours after presentation of the child to her dying husband, proceeded to to the probate registry to register the child as next of kin to her husband.

To this end,the husband’s family who are aware that the couple had no child in their 18-year old marriage, became suspicious and called for arrest of the woman.

In the petition sent to the IGP,Mohammed Adamu which necessitated Mrs Ekwerekwu’s arrest and subsequent detention, the petitioner,Charles Ekwerekwu Nwabufo alleged that his brother’s wife who could not bear a child during their 18 years marriage, appeared with the child on her brother’s sick bed few hours to his death claiming to be his son.

Besides claiming that her deceased husband fathered the child, Mrs Ekwerekwu, according to the petitioner, also presented the child as next of kin to her husband.

The deceased, who died on October 29, 2019, is still lying in the mortuary.

Following Mrs Ekwerekwu’s action, her husband’s family led by Charles Ekwerekwu Nwabufo,petitioned the police boss,seeking thorough investigation into the cause of the man’s death.

The police boss,who acted on the petition on January 4,2020 following the family request in the petition dated January 3,2020, directed the Intelligence Response Team unit led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyari to act swiftly.

Vanguard gathered that it was based on the strength of the petition that Mrs Ekwerekwu, who is said to be currently in custody at the Force Headquarters, Abuja,was arrested.

It was gathered that during the interrogation by IRT detectives, the suspect confessed that the child does not belong to the deceased, while the documents in the probate registry where the child was registered has also been recovered.

The complainant Charles Ekwerekwu Nwabufo had alleged in his petition to the Inspector General of police Mohammed Adamu,alleged that “Stella, who was married to his late brother, Victor Ekwerekwu for 18 years without any issue, suddenly brought a four month old baby few days to his brother death and claimed that the late husband was the father of the child.”

Also,a bank manager who was accused of facilitating withdrawal of money from the deceased account to the wife has also been arrested by the police

It was gathered that the IRT operatives had gone far in their investigation and that more persons who allegedly assisted the accused to hatch the plan will be arrested.

The police could not respond to calls made for inquiry yesterday. Text message sent to the head of the IRT unit,DCP Abba Kyari, seeking clarification, had not been answered at press time.

Kindly Share This Story: