Kindly Share This Story:

A mum who arranged a ‘medieval duel’ to the death see which of her two admirers would win her hand has been jailed for life.

Asta Juskauskiene, 35, left husband Giedruis Juskauskas for Mantas Kvedaras, after meeting the 25-year-old online following his release from a Lithuanian prison for rape.

The care worker ended the relationship with Mr Juskauskas, 42, who continued to provide financial support for their daughter.

But both men claimed Juskauskiene as their own and she decided to settle the argument with a fight to the death in an alleyway in Stratford, east London.

Kvedaras stabbed his love rival 35 times to the body and neck on June 17 last year and then bought Juskauskienea pizza to celebrate.

READ ALSO: 10 men jailed in Mauritania over gay party video

Juskauskiene had been warned Kvedaras was dangerous but said: ‘I think I will play until I get into trouble. I probably like the risks, dangers.’

She denied but was convicted of conspiracy to murder and perverting the course of justice after a five-week trial at Kingston Crown Court.

Juskauskiene stood expressionless in the dock as Judge Peter Lodder jailed her for life with a minimum term of 24 years

Kvederas was sentenced to life with a minimum off 22 and a half years for murder.

Juskauskiene was still in a physical relationship with her ex-husband despite their divorce in December 2018 when her lover Kvedaras flew to stay at her east London home.

Both men claimed her as their own so she decided to settle the argument with a fight to the death in an alleyway in Stratford – a duel that she meticulously arranged while at home looking after her children, the youngest of which she shared with Mr Juskauskas.

Kvedaras, who admitted murder, stabbed his love rival 35 times to his body, chest and neck on June 17 last year, leaving Mr Juskauskas to bleed to death at the scene.

Source: Daily Mail

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: