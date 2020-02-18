Breaking News
Woman in court for alleged cruelty to 9-year-old househelp

A 60-year-old woman, Olushola Adebanjo, who allegedly used a hot pressing iron to burn her nine-year-old househelp, on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Adebanjo, who resides at No. 51, William Awoderin Crescent, Oko-Oba, Agege, Lagos, is charged with assault and reckless manner.

She pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution counsel, Insp. Christopher John told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 9, at her residence.

John alleged that Adebanjo used a hot pressing iron on the girl for failing to do her chores,

He alleged that Adebanjo abuses the minor whenever she does something wrong in the house.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 173 and 252 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwaka admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Nwaka adjourned the case until March 4, for mention.

