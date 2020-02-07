Woman docked for declining to repay church loan

Kindly Share This Story:

A 40- year-old woman, Funmilayo Ayodele, on Friday appeared at the Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court sitting in Isabo, for allegedly collecting N600,000 loan from a church cooperative and refused to pay back the money.

Ayodele, whose address was not provided, was arraigned on a three-count charge of fraud, theft and breach of public peace.

However, she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Olu-Balogun Lawrence told the court that the defendant committed the offence in February 2019 at Latoro Road in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Balogun said the defendant fraudulently collected N600,000 from, Pastor Micheal Oguntade of Christ family Cherubim and Seraphim Church.

The prosecutor said the defendant told the pastor that she wanted to use the money to open a business and promised to pay back in August the same year.

He alleged that the defendant collected the money and failed to pay back.

READ ALSO: Police Inspector commits suicide to avoid murder trial

The prosecution alleged that the defendant conducted herself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by going to the complainant’s house with thugs and hoodlums to threaten him.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(9); 419 and 86 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006 and punishable under same.

The Magistrate, Mr. Olakunleyin Oke, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oke ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and provide evidence of tax payments to the Ogun State Government.

He adjourned the case till February 21 for trial. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: