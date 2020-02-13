Winners emerge in Vanguard’s Valentine Love Note Promo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Winners have emerged in the Valentine Love Note Promo organised by Vanguard Media Limited. A panel of judges, after assessing the various love notes sent to the Newspaper house, selected 25 winners out of the numerous participants who submitted love notes for the competition.

Out of the 25 winners, five top winners were selected alongside 20 consolation prize winners.

The first three top winners were rewarded with Arik Air tickets for two and a night stay at Rockview hotel, Abuja, while the remaining two winners were rewarded with an hotel reservation for a night for two at Golden Tulip Hotel, Festac Town, Lagos.

According to Vanguard, the winners qualified by writing good romantic thoughts of not more than 35 words.

The winners of Arik Air ticket for two and a night stay at Rockview hotel, Abuja are Okolo Chuka (1st prize), Anthony Chisom (2nd Prize) and Christopher Uzochukwu (3rd prize) while Etavwaiare Ejovwoke (4th prize) and Ebiware Vincent (5th prize) won a night for two at Golden Tulip Hotel, Festac.

The 20 winners left are Francis Egbe, Atim Bassey, Joy Obinna, Forgive Patrick, David Isreal, Kelechi Ibok, Kenny Adedeji, Juliet Okon, Suleimon Akanbi, Julius Adeyemi, Robert Kalu , Grace Amadi, Kazeem Akanbi, Shina Ajiboye in Lagos State; Oluremi Shade , Kasimu Ajayi, Mufutau Alani in Ogun State; and Ahmed Sanni in Osun State who won consolation prizes of Tastee Fried Chicken lunch vouchers and Silverbird Cinema tickets.

