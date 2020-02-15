Winners emerge in ‘Hello Mr Right’ reality TV show

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

The popular reality dating show, Hello Mr. Right sponsored by Bedmate, one of the top furniture companies in Nigeria and produced by StarTimes Nigeria have crowned Ataene-Spurgeon Hope and Patrick Nonso Igboanugo as winner and the 1st runner up respectively, of the ‘Hello Mr. Right Naija’ reality TV dating game show in Nigeria.

The show which lasted for 12 weeks and anchored by Big Brother Naija 2017 contestant Uriel Oputa and comedian/actor, Emma Oh!, was considered as a perfect entertainment show that portrays love, understanding, and togetherness among the contestants.

Speaking at the prize presentation ceremony at the Corporate Head office of StarTimes in Lagos, The Chief Operating Officer StarTimes Nigeria, Mr. Tunde Aina noted that “This is the first season of the show in Nigeria as it enjoys massive viewership in other African countries like; Kenya and Zambia. We want to assure Nigerians that the success of the first season in Nigeria will motivate us to do more yearly and we hope it gets bigger and better.

Commenting on the initiative, Aina noted that “Hello Mr Right tends to bring out the issues affecting us in choosing a life partner and having a wrong idea of the qualities our partner should possess. This show helps project the insights and open discussions for everyone to learn a thing or two.

“The reality dating show recorded huge success and this is as a result of hard work, commitment and dedication from all parties that have contributed immensely to the show. The result speaks for itself.” He said.

