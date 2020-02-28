Wike decries the inability of Nigeria to conduct credible elections

Kindly Share This Story:

declares N100 million empowerment Fund for Wakirike women for defending Rivers mandate

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has decried the inability of the country to conduct credible elections after several years of practising democracy.

The Governor also instituted a N100million Empowerment Programme for Wakirike Women from Okrika and Ogu/Bolo Local Government Areas for stoutly defending Rivers mandate during the 2019 Elections.

He spoke on Friday at the Government House Port Harcourt during a Solidarity visit by the leaders and people of Okrika and Ogu/Bolo Local Government Areas.

He said:”It is unfortunate that up till now, we cannot conduct free and fair elections in Nigeria.

“It is unfortunate that the giant of Africa, lacks the capacity to conduct credible elections.”

While commending the Wakirike Women for defending the Rivers mandate against the invading soldiers, Governor Wike urged Rivers people to always ensure that their votes count during elections.

“At all times, continue to defend and protect the Rivers mandate”, he said.

Governor Wike said that out of the N100MILLION meant for the empowerment Programme for the courageous women of Wakirike ethnic Nationality, N50million has been reserved for Okrika LGA and N50million for Ogu/Bolo LGA.

Governor Wike commended Wakirike people for maintaining peace in the area, saying that his administration will fulfil key developmental pledges to them.

He stated that he will extend electricity to Okrika Local Government Area and work towards the construction of the Jetty at Isaka.

The Governor further noted that he will link Ogu and Wakama communities as he promised during his campaign. He added that the next phase of Okochiri internal roads will be completed by his Administration.

On the Okrika Grammar School , Governor Wike urged the leaders of the area to write to the Anglican Church for the school to be released to the state government for total reconstruction

He reiterated his respect for Traditional Rulers, saying that they are under obligation to promote the culture of Rivers people.

“We must always promote our tradition and culture. I have respect for Traditional Rulers. All I say is that we should promote our own culture,” he said.

In an address on behalf of the Wakirike Ethnic Nationality, Senator George Sekibo said that they were at the Government House to congratulate the Rivers State Governor on his well deserved victory at the polls.

He praised Governor Wike for the key appointments to Wakirike ethnic Nationality, the projects executed in the area and the recognition/upgraded of Traditional Rulers’ stools of the Wakirike Ethnic Nationality.

He said: “We appreciate the mutual relationship we share in this democratic journey, and wish to remind our Governor of his promises to the Wakirike people during the electioneering campaigns in Okirika and Ogu/Bolo Local Government Areas.”

He urged the Rivers State Governor to reach out to the Wakirike women who courageously defended Rivers votes, despite the deployment of soldiers.

He said: “It is consequent upon this conviction that we the Wakirike people, especially our women, put our pride and our lives on the line to defend our votes.”

Earlier, Former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo said that the Wakirike people didn’t expect anything less than a victory for Governor Wike during the last elections.

He expressed happiness that Governor Wike has confidence in the Wakirike ethnic Nationality, hence most of their leaders are his close confidants.

Dr Sekibo lauded the Rivers State Governor for his friendship to the Wakirike Ethnic Nationality.

The Wakirike Ethnic Nationality thrilled top Government Officials with Traditional Music during the visit.

