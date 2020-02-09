Why we’re against Amotekun ― Miyetti Allah

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam

Following reactions that greeted the formation of Southwest regional security organization, codenamed Amotekun, a Fulani socio-cultural organization, Miyetti Allah has alleged that the aim of security formation is ‘to cleanse the Fulani tribe from the Southwest’.

Leader of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, in Bauchi state, Alhaji Sadiq Ahmed said the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) also known as Amotekun, lacks the legal framework to succeed.

The elder statesman who admitted on Saturday that the nation was facing serious security threat called for the restructuring of the security architecture in the country.

According to him, “I can tell you one thing, Amotekun will not last because it is indigenous, regionalized and lacks constitutional backing. The constitution has a readymade provision for regular security with the establishment of the Nigeria Police Force, a regional security outfit like Amotekun is a breach of the constitution that will only breed problems and conflicts.

”Is there a doubt anywhere that the motive behind the establishment of Amotekun is to cleanse our tribe from the Southwest? It is the responsibility of the federal government to provide security, any parallel security outfit is illegal and unacceptable.”

The Miyetti Allah leader, however, called for the removal of Service Chiefs, saying that they have performed below expectation, while also advocating for the reform of the Nigeria Police to enable it perform its duties effectively.

”I suggest that the President remove the Service Chiefs immediately because they have done nothing, despite trillions of Naira that they have received in recent years. He should also reform the Police, the Army and all other security forces in the country.

“I hear people every time try to compare Amotekun to Hizba, and that irritates me. Hizba security outfit in the North is just an umbrella of an Islamic body only meant for Islamic affairs. It bears no resemblance of Amotekun or the motive behind its formation,” he added.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: