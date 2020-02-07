Why there’s No kidnapping, banditry in Kano — Ganduje

Kindly Share This Story:

—Establishes Command And Control For Security Agencies

—Appeals For FG’s Assistance on Almajiri Education

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Friday said that the introduction of Information Communication Technology, ICT, has helped to place the state as the safest in the country.

Governor Ganduje, who led a delegation of Kano people to pay a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa Abuja, said that the state has put in place tracking devices to monitor all movement including vehicles.

He said that the state provides a conducive environment for the security agencies, adding that the Command and Control Centre was established where security agencies communicate with one another.

Besides, the state has constructed an army training Centre at Falgore, which he said is the biggest forest in the country, stressing that about N500 million had been committed to the project.

The Governor said that the Almajiri Education System had been integrated into the school policy where there is free and compulsory education from primary to secondary.

He also explained that the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was not part of the delegation because it was not possible to carry all the five Emirs together on the trip.

Ganduje said that they were at the State House to thank President Buhari on his achievements including linking railway from Katsina to the Niger Republic.

