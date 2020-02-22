Why I delayed Krizbeatz’s second album — AMEEN

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

As fans continued to query the delay of the release of Krizbeatz’s second studio album which has been the talk of the town for months, his manager and PR executive, Oyin Ameen has given reasons for the postponement.

Ameen, who oversees the new project disclosed that Krizbeatz worked hard on the new project and that rushing its release may hamper the success of the project as visuals are needed to enhance the message of the songs.

“We have been recording the album since 2018. We have many of the biggest artistes on the continent on the album and it’s been taking massive efforts to get these artistes to be in the same city in order to film music videos.

“We can’t put out a project without videos to interpret and give the song the illustration they require to make a hit,” Ameen disclosed.

All efforts, according to him, remained geared towards making the album a ground-breaking one which would keep fans glued to their players for a long time.

Krizbeatz’ second album, is entitled ‘The Protégé’ and comes after, Afro Dance Music (ADM), the first album of the artiste which was released in 2017.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: