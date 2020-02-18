Why Buhari will not sack service chiefs now ― Boss Mustapha

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

Despite clamour from many quarters, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has declared President Muhammadu Buhari will not sack service chiefs now.

Mustapha, who spoke with reporters in Abuja after a book presentation titled: CAN, Religion, politics and power in Nigeria, criticised those calling for the sack of Service Chiefs, stressing that the due process must be followed if at all they would be sacked.

The book was written by a former General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Engr. Samuel Salifu.

Mustapha said: “We are in a very difficult time now. We need everybody to be on board. We need synergy within an intelligent community, within the military formations that will help fight this war.

“We are in a very difficult situation and when we begin to create cracks and divisions, who will be the beneficiaries? The adversaries are the ones that are going to exploit those deficiencies and further the cause of destabilising the nation.

“You don’t sack people like that. There are processes and I believe that at the opportune time, those processes will be followed. You don’t just wake up and say, sack people, it doesn’t happen like that.

Mustapha said what government wants every Nigerian to be on the same page, fight the battle of securing the nation, and ensure that every Nigerian has the opportunity to live a prosperous life.

A Former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, attributed the insecurity and disunity in the country to religious difference.

He advised the government to ensure that no religion is regarded as superior to the other.

According to Clark, the entire world is watching how President Muhammadu Buhari will handle the next appointment for the Presidency of the Court of Appeal when the position becomes vacant on March 4, 2020.

On his part, CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, advised the government to put an end to the killings in the country,

“Whatever is happening now will become history. This is why we should speak to those in government. Write a good history about yourself. Let Nigerians know you for peace. I have said it again and again that the type of bloodshed that is going on now in Nigeria is not going to be a good history that we are going to recall.

“It will be good to make sure that those in government fight violence in Nigeria because if they fail to accomplish a Nigeria where there is peace and security, it will be sad and it will be part of their history forever and ever. Let us appeal to those in power to right history that we all will be proud of,” Ayokunle said.

