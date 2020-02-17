WHO says latest Chinese data may point to declining covid-19 spread

Kindly Share This Story:

The number of new coronavirus infections appears to be declining in China, the World Health Organization (WHO), on Monday said, citing a new Chinese medical report that analyses more than 44,000 Covid-19 cases.

However, WHO emergency operations Chief, Mike Ryan, said that it was too early to tell if the reported decline would continue.

The report also showed that 80 per cent of patients only show mild symptoms, while 14 per cent suffered from severe complications such as pneumonia, five per cent in critical condition and two per cent died from the disease.

However, beyond the main Covid-19 area in China’s Wuhei province, infections remained relatively rare.

“Outside of Wuhei, the outbreak affects a very tiny, tiny, tiny proportion of people,” he said.

