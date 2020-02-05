Breaking News
Translate

WHO convening experts on drugs, vaccines to set coronavirus research agenda

On 5:46 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

WHO convening experts on drugs, vaccines to set coronavirus research agenda

Experts will meet in Geneva from Feb 11-12 to set research and development priorities for coronavirus drugs, diagnostics and vaccines to combat the outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

“There is no proven effective therapeutics for novel coronavirus,” Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO emergencies programme, told a news conference.

READ ALSO: What we know and don’t know about the new coronavirus

According to Reuters, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a multinational WHO-led team would go to China “very soon”.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!