What Buhari’s Booing in Maiduguri Proves

Reno Omokri

To demonstrate the oft-repeated tale that both President Buhari and General Buratai have been telling the world, to the effect that Boko Haram has been defeated, the Islamic terror group waited for Buhari to visit Maiduguri, unannounced, and then launched an audacious attack on the Borno state capital, proving that not only have they not been defeated, but that they have the capacity to take the battle to Buhari’s face.

Let us face the truth. Buhari’s administration has not lived up to expectation. The economy is worse than he met it. Our human rights are much worse than he met them. And our security is undoubtedly the worst it has ever been since the civil war. The Shagari government that Buhari overthrew was not this bad!

How can you visit a town and right in your face, Boko Haram attacked the town. Yet, just a week ago (on February 6, 2020), Buhari fantastically said ‘I have fulfilled my promise on Boko Haram’.

What has he improved in the country? I challenge Buharists to name one thing that has been enhanced in Nigeria in the last five years besides Buhari’s health and economic well being.

Buhari claimed that he went on a condolence visit to Maiduguri. But in truth, he did not go on a condolence visit. He went sightseeing. Boko Haram attacked Auno. They did not attack Maiduguri. It was after Buhari visited that Boko Haram decided to show their contempt for him by attacking Maiduguri.

If Buhari wanted to condole, he would have gone to Auno, where the killings occurred. Buhari could not go to Auno, because even he is scared of Boko Haram! That is the point where we are in the country, and nobody should sugarcoat the truth!

I was the person who exclusively released the now-famous video of Buhari being booed in Maiduguri, which the media has now syndicated. To put this into perspective, Former President Jonathan visited Borno 7 times as President. He was never booed.

My question to my readers is this: Do you still believe Buhari won Borno by 836,496 votes, to Atiku Abubakar’s 71,778 votes during the February 23, 2019 elections? They say no matter how far and fast falsehood has travelled, it must eventually be overtaken by truth! The man is not popular in Maiduguri.

And Garba Shehu, Buhari’s spokesman, who Buhari’s wife, Aisha Buhari, has publicly declared as a liar, had continued in his habits by claiming that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party sponsored miscreants to boo Buhari. Why does Garba tell such childish lies?

Buhari paid a surprise visit to Maiduguri. Nobody knew he was coming. The media did not know. Many of them were at Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport waiting for General Buhari and only found out on the Internet that the man they were waiting to receive in Abuja, was actually in Maiduguri.

The whole country was taken by surprise. Even if the PDP wanted to plan such a thing, there was no opportunity to do it. The truth is that Borno people spontaneously booed General Buhari because the man is not popular there.

Nigeria, under Buhari, is in shambles. It is, according to Bill Gates ‘one of the worst places in the world to be born’. Because of Buhari, we are the world headquarters for extreme poverty. He said the PDP sponsored his booing in Maiduguri. Did they also sponsor the World Poverty Clock?

Why is Nigeria performing so abysmally under Buhari? Two reasons. The first is because he refuses to take responsibility for anything, preferring instead to blame others.

Where is the ethnic and religious balance which is enshrined in the Federal Character Act 34 of 1996? The heads of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary are all Northern Muslim men, as are the heads of the Nigerian Army, NPF, NSA, DSS, NIA, DMI, DIA, NPS, NCS, NIS, and EFCC. That is why Nigeria is in shambles. All our institutions are collapsing because General Buhari has enthroned tribalism and religious bigotry in place of merit.

Those calling on General Buhari to sack the service chiefs for failure to perform have no understanding. The service chiefs were not appointed to ensure National Security. They were appointed to ensure Buhari’s regime security and promote a sectional interest.

That is the only reason they have released 1400 so-called ‘repentant’ Boko Haramists. In General Buhari’s eyes, they have been very successful at their job. How long can Nigeria continue like this?

The booing General Buhari got in Maiduguri is just the tip of the iceberg. He is nationally unpopular. The Southwest has rejected him with Amotekun. The North has rejected him with Shege Ka Fa Sa. The Southeast is about to follow suit. Under the PDP, Nigerians could trust the military and police. Under Buhari, they do not!

Even his wife has come out publicly to declare her disappointment in him. If General Buhari’s wife does not believe in him. If the Southwest does not believe in him (and Amotekun proves it), if the North does not believe in him (his booing in Maiduguri proves it) if the Southeast does not believe in him (that is obvious), then who believes in Buhari?

Now, we are reading reports that even the rank and file of the Nigerian military are grumbling over his release of so-called repentant Boko Haramists. I mean, who does that?

Do you blame them? Ask yourself how the parents, widows and orphans of fallen Nigerian soldiers will feel when they watch the killers of their sons, husbands and fathers, being released by a government that promised to defeat Boko Haram in 3 months, on the lousy excuse that the Boko Haramites have now repented?

Not only are they released, but they are also first rehabilitated. Is there any rehabilitation camp for the widows and orphan children of the soldiers that Boko Haram killed? No! Yet, these widows and orphans will watch as the Buhari administration rehabilitates Boko Haram members who killed their husband and fathers. 1400 of them. Where is the justice in that? The Only Repentant Boko Haram Member is a Dead One!

This past week Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, attended Daniel Arap Moi’s funeral in Kenya. Both he and Buhari have NEVER attended the funeral of soldiers killed by Boko Haram.

Yet, they released 1400 so-called ‘repentant’ Boko Haramites. How would the widows and orphans feel, especially when you consider that according to Governor Zulum of Borno, Boko Haram have made 59,311 children orphans and 59,213 women widows in Borno alone? Yet, Buhari has not imprisoned even one Boko Haramite. Where is justice in this?

