West Virginia to allow disabled citizens to vote via smartphone

West Virginia, a state not known for its technological advancements, will soon allow its disabled citizens to vote from their smartphone in the 2020 elections. Republican governor Jim Justice is expected to sign the bill passed by the state legislature last week.

“Mobile voting systems completely run counter to the overwhelming consensus of every expert in the field,” Matt Blaze, a computer scientist at Georgetown University and a seasoned election security researcher, told NBC News. “This is incredibly unwise.”

Christopher C. Krebs, director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, “has repeatedly cited the National Academy of Sciences report on election security, which says online voting currently is untenable as a secure technology, as an authoritative guide,” according to NBC. The DHS declined to comment to NBC.

West Virginia is currently the only state to allow the option to use the for-profit, blockchain-based system Voatz for military and overseas voters.

There are serious hacking concerns regarding the smartphone voting platform and the FBI is investigating several 2018 mid-term attempts to hack the Voatz system in the state during its 2018 mid-term elections.

