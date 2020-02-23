Wenger weighs up Arsenal’s chances of making top four

Kindly Share This Story:

Arsene Wenger has rated Arsenal’s chances of making the top four in the Premier League with the race heating up.

Mikel Arteta has only lost one of his 11 games in charge since his appointment on December 20 but the Spaniard has seen his side draw five of those fixtures.

That sort of form saw them sitting 10th in the Premier League table heading into the weekend action as Arteta prepares to welcome Everton to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

However, ahead of their clash against Everton on Sunday, Arsenal are only ten points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and Wenger gives them a chance.

“They’ve all got a chance because it looks like the top three teams have moved away from the rest of the league,” Wenger told beIN Sports.

“And the rest of the teams, the bottom of the league have moved up. The top six have dropped their level.

“The problem is after Sunday it is 27 games and 33 points to go for. If you win you go up to 37 points and if you can make another 22 or 25 points you have a chance.”

