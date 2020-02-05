‘We’ll resist pressure on Zamfara APC council chairmen to resign’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ajiromanus

Zamfara-based political pressure group, Concerned Citizens of Zamfara, has cautioned against mounting of pressure on local government chairmen elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, to defect to Peoples Democratic Party.

In a statement by its Secretary, Musa Gusau, the group warned against what it described as any move to sack the chairmen unconstitutionally.

The statement reads:”Political crisis is looming in Zamfara State over purported plans to sack all the 14 All Progressives Congress (APC) council chairmen.

“The embattled chairmen whose elections were constitutionally conducted by the past administration of His Excellency, Abdul’aziz Yari before he left office, should not be forced out of office.

“We are saying no to any bogus investigative panel that may implicate the local government chairmen.

“However, it is very important to note that, the local government elections that produced all the 14 APC council chairmen were held in line with extant provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and relevant laws in the state.

“The elections and all the processes preceding them are in tandem with democratic norms. They were free, fair and transparent. Likewise, there were no legal or political impediments to the conduct of the elections, and there has not been any court order dissolving or suspending the duly elected officials.

“If the APC chairmen are sacked it would amount to a violation of section 7 (1) of the constitution and relevant laws in the state.

“It is high time for the leader and father of APC, President Muhammadu Buhari to put an end to this political rascality.”

