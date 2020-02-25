Kindly Share This Story:

…As A-Ibom CP tasks community leaders on regular security meetings

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—The Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr Aniekan Bassey, warned yesterday that Miyetti Allah would be held responsible for any killing by herdsmen in the state.

Bassey, who was represented by the Chairman, House Committee on Youths and Security, Nse Essien, spoke during a townhall meeting/security summit of Uyo Area Command of the Police.

“Akwa Ibom House of Assembly has received motions where herdsmen kill two people. We will hold leadership of Miyetii Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria responsible if our people are killed .

“We are peace loving but let it not be taken for granted. Leadership of Miyetti Allah should make sure that every of its member that comes to Akwa Ibom State is provided a home” he said.

Speaking at the town hall meeting, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Imohimi Edgal, advised community leaders in the state to engage in regular security meetings with their respective Divisional Police Officers, DPOs.

Edgal emphasized that if local government council chairmen, paramount rulers held enlarged security meetings monthly or every two months with the DPO’s, it would help to tackle security situations in the rural areas.

He further advised the Local Government Chairmen to hold a monthly security meeting with the DPOs in their area, and an enlarged meeting with the paramount rulers once in two months.

The CP said the achievements of the command, since his assumption of duties in the state, highlighted the importance of collaboration and cooperation between communities and the police in crime fighting.

“ The regular security meetings with the Local government Council Chairmen will help in crime fighting and prevention.

“Soon, there will be recruitment for Community Policing Officers, CPOs. The CPOs will act as liaison between the police and the community in security and other matters.

“From December last year to February 25, 2020, the Police under my Command has arrested a total of 171 suspects for various offences. We have also rescued 19 persons who were kidnapped either within or outside the state.

