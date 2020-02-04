We’ll expedite action on Amotekun’s legal framework —S/West speakers

Kindly Share This Story:

…as AGs meet tomorrow on bill

…Catholic bishops back Amotekun

By Dayo Johnson & Rotimi Ojomoyela

SPEAKERS of the Houses of Assembly in the South West, yesterday, expressed their readiness to accelerate the passage of the bill on the security outfit, codenamed Amotekun, as soon as it is forwarded to them by the executive arm of government.

They insisted that Amotekun is an idea which time has come, adding that there was no going back.

This came as a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly told Vanguard that the Houses of Assembly in the region are waiting for the legal framework presently in the works by the Attorneys General and Justice Commissioners in the region.

The lawmakers in the region said they are ready to give Amotekun the legal backing to make it operational.

Chairman of the Conference of Speakers in the South West and the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr. Bamidele Oloyelogun, told Vanguard in Akure that the lawmakers are anxiously awaiting the bill from the executive arms of government across the states.

Oloyelogun said: “All the Houses of Assembly are ready to see that the bill, when forwarded by the executive arm of government, is given accelerated passage.

“We can’t delay this bill more so, we don’t delay bills. This particular bill is very important to our people in the South West and we are ready to do the needful to ensure Amotekun sees the light of the day.

“The Houses of Assembly in the zone are expectant to see this initiative through. It is an idea whose time has come and nothing can stop it. It is very important to us. Our six governors have keyed into its success, we, the legislative arms of government across the region, are equally in total support of Amotekun.

“All we are waiting for is for the executives in the six states to forward the bill to the Houses of Assembly and pronto it will be given speedy hearing and passage.”

Similarly, a lawmaker in Ondo State, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Vanguard that the Attorneys General and Justice Commissioners from the South West will meet on Thursday, to firm up the bill before it is forwarded to the governors in the zone.

The lawmaker said: “The Attorneys General are meeting tomorrow in Ibadan, Oyo State to perfect the bill.

“They met two weeks ago and would reconvene tomorrow (Thursday) to put final touches to the bill prepared by three of them saddled with the responsibility to draft the bill.”

We’re ready to do justice —Ekiti Assembly

Also, the Ekiti State House of Assembly has hinted that the House is still expecting the State Government to forward the bill on Amotekun for action.

The Leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly, Hon Gboyega Aribisogan told Vanguard that the House is ready to do justice to the bill once it is received from the executive.

He said: “No individual or member of the House can sponsor such a bill, because it is a government initiative, it has to come as an executive bill.

“There have been agitations across the Southwest on the need for the Governors to send the bill on Amotekun to their state houses of Assembly.”

Amotekun’ll restore peace, public order —Catholic Bishops

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishops of Ibadan have lamented that the security architecture in the country is on auto-pilot, drifting and needed decisive action to restore professionalism and effectiveness.

Rising from a meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State, the Bishop of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province said those in authority must wake up and do more than pay mere lip service to the issue of security in the country.

The Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province, comprise Ibadan Archdiocese, Ilorin, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo and Osogbo Dioceses.

On Amotekun, the Bishops commended the action of the South West Governors who acted across party and religious lines to set up the security outfit.

They said: “We urge the Federal Government to support and regulate Amotekun and other such organs in Nigeria as necessary complements to the efforts of the police and other security agencies.

READ ALSO:

“The Amotekun outfit is a metaphor for the utmost need for leaders to cater for the welfare of all those who are placed under their care, irrespective of tribe or religion.

“If well-regulated and groomed, it will surely bring the much-needed improvement to peace and public order in the Southwest of Nigeria.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: