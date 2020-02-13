We’ll ensure health workers don’t strike anytime soon – FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Federal Government on Thursday said it will ensure health workers do not embark on strike anytime soon, considering the need for Nigeria to mobilise adequate human resources to tackle a domestic outbreak of the new Coronavirus infection.

Dr. Adeleke Mamora, the Minister of State for Health, said this in Abuja while speaking at a ceremony organized by the Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU, to honour 46 members of the body who are serving as lawmakers in both chambers of the National Assembly.

The Minister, who noted that conflicts of interests were bound to arise between the Federal Government and the workers, however said the administration would toe the path of dialogue with a view to finding common grounds in the interest of the nation, especially at a time of global health emergency as now.

He said, “We cannot say there won’t be conflicts but the important thing is for us to resolve and respect the principles of fair play and justice.

READ ALSO:

“There will always be room for dialogue, because none of us has all the answers, wisdom, and knowledge of the issues affecting the health sector.

“We have no other country but Nigeria, so we must continue to dialogue and jointly agree to toe the path that will be beneficial to all and sundry.”

Speaking also, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, stressed that health workers were concerned with the problems of inequality in the sector and how it affected access to healthcare.

He however called for team work among stakeholders, stressing that Nigeria’s story of poor health indices would change for good if industry peace was maintained.

Similarly, Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah, the President of JOHESU, said members of the body were also opposed to the proposed privatisation of government-owned health institutions.

He said their stance was not only patriotic but also in the interest of the masses.

Meanwhile, 12 Senators and 34 House of Representatives members were honoured at the event, notable among whom are Senators Betty Apiafi, Abdullahi Sabi Aliyu; and Rt. Hon Ahmed Wase, the Deputy Speaker of the Green Chambers.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: