Well Drillers Partner FG on Rural Development

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Association of Well Drillers and Rig Owners Practitioners, AWDROP has solidified its partnership with the Federal Government with a robust partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to impact positively on the lives of Nigerians and enhance socio- economic growth and development of the economy.

President of the Association, Michael Ale stated this yesterday when the association paid a courtesy visit on the permanent secretary federal ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Dr Muaazu Abdulkadir in Abuja.

Ale said that the visit was aimed at strengthening connectivity, enhance businesses, bolster citizen’s livelihood and promote professionalism in the drilling sector in the country.

Reeling out achievements of the association, he said that ARUWASSI initiative has not only restored professionalism and dignity in drilling sector in Nigeria, AWDROP has also helped the indigenous companies stand up to their responsibility through professional confidences, line jobs of over 500 created as well as 2000 indirect jobs under the support of the Federal Government .

“Under this ARUWASSI Project Implementation, over 1,000 Boreholes had been drilled in which about 80-85 percent of such drilling were done in the Rural setting where water is so scarce at a much reduced and affordable subsidized cost; with not recourse to any exorbitance.

“This had reduced economic loss to the Rural dwellers who need water but can’t afford to drill a Water borehole, but resolve to any available sources. ARRUWASI has helped improve livelihood in terms of access to safe drinking water in Rural area.

” Agriculture and Rural Development is one of the building blocks of sustainable development. Goal 6 of the SDGs specifically addressed the issue on equitable access to water yet many people do not have access to clean water, our association in partnership with FMARD is positioned to address the underlying issues.”

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support in ensuring that the yearly budget for support of master drillers in Nigeria is realized, this has assisted to bring back the lost glory within the industry, generated employment amongst the youth in rural areas and boosted the entire growth of the economy.

“Development” is the key word, which is nurtured through many means especially the need to have equitable clean and safe drinking water in rural areas in Nigeria.

“Goal 6 of the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals specifically address the issue on equitable access to this precious gold call “Water.

“Why is water linked to Agriculture and Rural Development? Without access to clean and sustained water, the issue of food security is threatened and this may also lead to different other vices, like reduction in work force efficiency and malnutrition; unhealthy hygiene leading to several diseases like diarrheal, Lassa fever and other health issues, thus affecting people mostly in the disadvantaged rural community, also, by extension the farmers that are known to produce much needed food for National food security and sustained GDP growth.

“Water takes critical role in these National responsibilities and we are positioned with this Ministry to address this underlying issues,” the association stated.

In the current dispensation across the Developed world, attention is being shifted to the Private sector to drive meaningful sustained Development, which has shifted away from the conventional support to National Government, the President said.

He added that the case was different here in Nigeria, saying that the National Government instead of looking other ways, now support Private sectors like AWDROP, RIFAN and other associations within the Agricultural Value chain to thrive.

Dr Muaazu Commended the Leadership of the Association and promised stronger collaboration that leads to impactful Developmental Drive with the AWDROP, which is based on the Partnership on the Agro- Rural Water Supply Support Initiative. ARUWASSI.

