Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that his administration will continue to support private initiatives to create access to university education in the state.

Speaking during the first founders’ day ceremony of Pamo University of Medical Sciences on Monday at Elelenwo, Governor Wike noted that investments in university education by private individuals will always enjoy the support of the Rivers State Government.

He said: “The University requires the support of every person. I have challenged every Rivers man and woman who has the capacity to establish a university to do so, Rivers State Government will support such a person.

“This is the first private University in Rivers State. If Government does not support it, who will support. I owe no apologies to those who criticise our support for this private university. ”

He lauded Pamo University of Medical Sciences for creating opportunities for Rivers children and other Nigerians to have access to medical education.

“We have given our children scholarships for every academic session. Not less than 100 of them. They are Rivers children. Giving support means that you want the good of the people of Rivers State.

“If this University was not established, those of them who are lucky to study medicine and other related courses would have found it difficult. It is good that this University has been able to create access for our children to study medicine.

“For us as a Government, we will not look back. We will continue to support this University,” he said.

He announced that the Rivers State Government will support the construction of two hostels in the institution.

Former Head of State of Nigeria and Chancellor of Pamo University of Medical Sciences, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) , said the university as the first dedicated to medical education, is growing rapidly.

He thanked the Rivers State Governor for his contributions to the growth of the institution, through his unwavering support.

He also lauded the National Universities Commission for the positive role it has played in developing universities in the country.

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed lauded Governor Wike for his commitment to the overall infrastructural development of Rivers State.

He praised Former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili for his investment in education, especially setting up a university that will groom qualified medical professionals for the country.

Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige endowed a prize for anatomy, biochemistry and physiology. He said the best student in the mentioned area will be rewarded handsomely.

He urged students of the university to emulate Dr Peter Odili who has been hardworking and committed to serving humanity.

Pro-Chancellor of Pamo University of Medical Sciences and Former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili thanked Governor Wike for the pomp and ceremony he adds to all events of the institution.

He informed that all the students sponsored by the Rivers State Government at the University, are up to date in their payment of fees.

He said that establishing a private University is a service to society because profits start after more than 10years.

In his remarks, Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission, NUC, Professor Abubakar Rasheed said that the NUC is proud to be associated with Pamo University of Medical Sciences for their achievements within the short period the school existed.

He urged the University Authority to ensure that they continue to comply with relevant regulatory requirements, in order for the school to grow.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof M.F.E. Diejomaoh praised the foresight of Odili for ensuring that Pamo University of Medical Sciences became a reality. He said that the vision of the University is to be one of the best medical training institutions in the country.

The event attracted Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, National and State Assembly members.

Vanguard Nigeria News

