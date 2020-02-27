We shall speed up the Armed Forces Support Fund Bill – Doguwa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Majority Leader of the House of Representative, Ado Doguwa has declared that the house is going to speed up passing of the Armed forces Support Fund Bill as a way of enhancing the President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts in the fight against insurgency.

He made the statement while addressing newsmen at Falgore forest during the foundation laying ceremony of the Nigerian Army Training Area on Thursday.

“In our commitment to collaborate with president Buhari to consolidate on the security architecture of the country, the house of representatives is passing a bill of the Armed Forces Support Fund.

READ ALSO:

“There is no gain saying the country is at war with the insurgency and the country cannot continue to fight the same war with same system, especially with the same envelop method of funding.

“That is why we have decided to initiate more efficient and effective means of funding, which we believe will make significant difference in the fight against the insurgents.

“Let me say that with the commitment of the generality of members and reformatory agenda of Speaker, I can assure speedy passage of the bill.

“We would pass the bill for patriotic commitment to save the lives and property of ordinary Nigerians who are victims of insurgency and we believe the president will not hesitate to assent to the bill when eventually passed by the House” Doguwa said.

On the establishment of the Army Training Area in Falgore forest, Dogiwa Applauded governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s idea of establishing the military training formation in the area.

He said “The establishment of the military training formation will ease our sleepless nights and weak civil security guide.

Doguwa in whose constituency is part of the Falgore forest further pledged to support the minister of defense’ and the military efforts to establish a military battalion in the constituency which he said will enhance security of the area

“I will support the minister of defense and military’s commitment to establish Army battalion at Tudun Wadan Dankade, which is the administrative headquarters of our constituency, to further fortify and entrench peace and security of our area and Kano at large.

“And with the new formations, Doguwa Tudunwada and Kano will continue to maintain and sustain its place of food basket in Kano and neighboring Kaduna, Katsina, Jo’s and Niger Republic” the lawmaker said.

Kindly Share This Story: