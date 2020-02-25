We need roadblocks downsized in South East — Gov. Umahi

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Dave Umahi has made a case for downsizing roadblocks in the zone while being received by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. TY Buratai, at Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

Umahi presented three requests for consideration to the Army, including downsizing the number of roadblocks, creation of Army Unit and legitimate acquisition of land at Amasiri, in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

He said: “To give comfort to our people, we need the roadblocks downsized. It will be difficult to say dismantle all the roadblocks in South-East but the governors of South-East are in support that the roadblocks be downsized.

“I came for three things: you have landed in Amasiri in Afikpo North LGA in Ebonyi State that is designated to be yours but that is by the words of mouth.

The indigenes took us to court and we came to find out that the land was not properly acquired. “If you love that land so much, then we can start the process of acquisition or we can acquire a brand new place formally.

“We are requesting to have an army unit in the form of Forwarding Operation Base in the South-East. This is to strengthen the security of the zone.

We promise as a government to build the infrastructure, though we have the infrastructure that they can start with even if they come tomorrow while we take time to build a very good place for them.

“Finally, the compo ration is being launched in Abakaliki in the barracks, the MOU has been signed. It is a very laudable venture of the army and security agencies.

“So, I plead that we look into it, maybe we can take a tour of the barracks so that you can commission the road network I built for the army at Abakaliki and we can use the opportunity to see if we can revive that partnership as Ebonyi State government is willing.”

Responding, the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Buratai, thanked the governor for his visit and assured him of the army’s commitment towards peace and order in the region.

Immediately after the meeting with Chief of Army Staff, the governor proceeded for a meeting with IGP, Mohammed Adamu, where he requested the creation of additional Mobile Squadron in Ebonyi State.

vanguard

