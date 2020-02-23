We help businesses grow through digital platform – Webcoupers boss

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

Peter Ajegbomogun, an entrepreneur, digital strategist and a product manager is the co-founder of Webcoupers and Haptics limited, a digital agency built to drive innovation and growth across Africa.

In a chat with Vanguard correspondent, he speaks on how digital marketing has helped small and medium scale entrepreneurs (SMEs) repositioned while the big industries enhanced in growth.

“We help businesses be at the forefront of digital disruption in their industry by enhancing existing business models or creating better ones to drive bottom line growth,” says Ajegbomogun.

Speaking on how Webcoupers and its subsidiary, Haptics has become a major player in digital marketing in the country, Ajegbomogun said; “Webcoupers was established eight years ago, 2012 by two fresh computer science graduates from University of Ibadan (UI); Olabode Olatoye and myself, but was officially launched seven years ago.

We initially started with Webcoupers and established Haptics about five years later in 2017. Haptics is a section that handles in-demand skills for future works. In-demand skill is a department that provides the digital marketing, analysis and product management managed by my co-founder, Olabode Olatoye.

How the vision was inspired

The idea came about during our third and fourth year in school. We got involved in a social initiative that was in partnership with Google. The initiative was a model that helps small businesses grows online through Google platform. Our involvement with that programme actually exposed us to the opportunities that existed in business of digital marketing. It involves how you can set out a small amount of money online to help businesses grow.

Before then, the only existing model was actually the traditional advertising which is more expensive for SMEs. So, digital marketing offered that platform and we took advantage of it to push our vision on social media, Google search and search engine generally. We saw that as a unique selling point, and also as a competitive edge for us to help SMEs grow their businesses and be able to compete with the global market. The whole essence is to unburden the SMEs’ challenges in the country.

About Haptics

Haptics was born out of our own personal experience. It is an in-demand skill. Having studied computer science and observed that there are some learning gaps we experienced in school, we also looked at the market to see what we are lacking in Nigeria and Africa at large.

At that point we have to step out the box to do research on our own to match up the kind of scientific results we wanted to operate. For us, it is all about helping fresh graduates get jobs and tackle unemployment. In Africa alone, we have over 1 billion people; a population that is expected to double in 2050. Our role through the HAPTIC scheme is to prepare this group ready for jobs after school or be able to do their own thing without looking for white collar jobs.

SMEs became our target

Digital marketing involves a whole range of activities. We applied these ranges to help SMEs market their product and achieve profitability. Part of these services involves having a website for this purpose. When we saw that we needed to be involved in the entire ecosystem and not just marketing, we created websites for them to market their products including content creation and strategies. We also create brand for some businesses that has no brand name.

Culture that drives the brand

Webcoupers operate an open door policy on a youth friendly environment. They team is made up of young, vibrant and creative people, and we try to create a conducive space for harmony to thrive. ‘THINK BIG’ is our mantra, which depicts: ‘B’ for bold, ‘I’ for innovation and ‘G’ for growth. Whatever idea we come up with, we implore the bold, innovative and growth mantra. We have a data analysis department which is digital marketing in itself and also operate on a transparent and accountability values.

Our brand has attracted prominent multinational companies over the last seven years that include sterling bank. Letsego, E-commerce, Globacom, Mouka foam, Software companies, Instant cash money, Qatar Airways, Surebet, Betnaija, among others.

Challenges

Our challenges are not really different from what others in a similar business encounter; such as tax, electric power to run uninterrupted business and access to market among others. By access to market, I mean being digital savvy. In Nigeria, people that have access or exposed to internet usage according to NCC report is about 80 million in a country of about 200 million. You know, this is where the majority of the services we render happen.

Also the downturn of forex trade experienced in the year 2017 affected us a bit, but we were able to remain stable. We are not in competition with any other platform offering similar services. For example, Konga, Jumia etc. These platforms have an online market place where they sell products, but for us, we started our journey with SMEs over the last 8 years but we have scaled up working with international and big brands across the globe. Everything we do is about helping people grow their businesses.

Our focus on skill acquisition

Digital knowledge is the most important skill that is needed for the current day job market. These are computer programming, digital marketing, product management and soft skills that require critical thinking. We offer these services through our online and offline platforms.

Regardless of any profession or field anybody study in school today, digital technology is definitely going to be an enabling force for jobs, which is already seen across all sectors both in engineering, banking, agriculture, law and other sectors.

From the period we created Haptics, we have trained about 350 people mainly job seekers. We are in partnership with Google who has already made commitment to train 10 million Africans in the next five years since 2017. Most of the trainings we do for job seekers are free. We built a platform called ‘SPROUT’; that will help you learn, grow in the area of digital skills. It is a three month course done offline and we are spread across 25 states of the country.

Future outlook

Over the last two years, we done a lot in terms of training and helping businesses grow through our various schemes. Now we are looking on how we can improve the lives of people especially the youths in connecting them to jobs, but beyond that, we are more concern on how to scale more Nigerians into appreciation of digital marketing with our offline and online platforms.

Our trainings are of three segments; foundation, advance and professional diploma in digital marketing. More information can be sought through our website.

