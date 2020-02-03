We discussed NASS resolution on service chiefs with Buhari – Lawan

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Monday the National Assembly leadership expressed serious concern over security challenges facing the country during their meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also said they agreed to put effective machinery in place to tackle the problems.

Lawan, who disclosed this to the State House correspondents at the end of a closed-door meeting between the President and the leadership of the NASS, said they also discussed the performance of the security agencies in addressing insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping in the country.

He also said the National Assembly resolutions on the fate of the service chiefs were also discussed with the President.

READ ALSO: Court sentences two men to death for armed robbery

He said: “We met with Mr. President over the security issues in the country and other matters of governance. The recent security challenge this country is facing requires that we work very closely.

“We had the debates in the two chambers of the National Assembly last week and resolutions were taken and we have come to discuss with Mr. President on the way forward, what we feel about some of these security challenges and also to ask him what he thinks we should do.

“We discussed everything that matters as far as the issue of security of this country is a concern.’’

The Senate president also revealed that the meeting discussed the need to provide additional necessary equipment and welfare for the nation’s armed forces and the police, to enable them to operate and perform efficiently and effectively.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: