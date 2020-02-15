We are the problem of this country – Bishop sam Zuga

Kindly Share This Story:

One of the most respected Clergymen in Nigeria, Bishop Sam Zuga of both House of joy ministry, and Samzuga free medical treatment, has said that Nigerians are the only problem in Nigeria.

He said this while addressing stranded Nigerian youths living in Dubai. He encouraged them to come back home, join forces with him to make the country a conducive place for all.

Bishop Sam Zuga whose Philanthropic gestures has catered for millions of the less privileges in Nigeria recently received a handful of stranded Nigerians in his Dubai office located right inside the only 7 star hotel in the world, Burj al Arab and the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai.

It was gathered that most of them have no place to sleep, no jobs and no good source of income.

Sadly, majority of the able bodied youths spent a huge amount of money to process their sojourn to Dubai, but met with disappointments due to lack of good jobs.

While pacifying them and massaging their hope, the Benue State born clergy man expressed his regret over the situation of Nigerians living helplessly in Dubai.

In a video shared on his official page on social media, Bishop Sam Zuga assured the youths of good jobs, while encouraging them to come back to Nigeria, make it a conducive and enviable for other countries

Part of his message says, “What made Dubai what it is today is not angel. It is human being like me. They have nose, have mouth, have eyes and have two legs only. There’s nothing so special about the person that developed Dubai. I want to take you back to Nigeria, so you can create another Nigeria inside Nigeria.

Let me also add this; what we are passing through, we are the cause of it. Insults we are receiving from the outside world, we are the cause of it. The sufferings of many Nigerians in Dubai are caused by Nigerians too.

I want to tell you categorically that Nigerians are the only problem of Nigeria. And its only Nigerians that would change Nigeria.

“I want us to go back home and start. We need to something in Nigeria that would make everyone abroad to run back home.

We can’t be moving like orphans. We have a fertile land. We have money, we have everything.

If Nigerians withdraw their investments in Dubai, there would be nothing like Dubai again.

If Nigerians withdraw from South Africa, there won’t be South Africa again, same applies to USA.”

“If all Nigerians abroad decide to come back home, the world would stand on Attention!

But nobody is taking that direction. So me, as a man of God, I am securing favour from God in the order of Nehemiah.

Leaving my comfort zone in Dubai here; the best place in the whole world, to back home and pass through the pains of my people, so that two years to come they would be change for us all.

I would not talk much, but I want you to feel bad. So, lets go back and make things work.

Let us go back, engage you, keep you busy and teach you what to do.”

READ ALSO:

“My head is loaded. All of you would go back to Nigeria and have something doing. There’s nothing here. There’s no money in Dubai but there’s money in Nigeria.

You have come, you didn’t see it. Now, let’s go back, change our land and make it look like this land. So this people here can also come to Nigeria.

Nigeria needs to be a destination not a caste away as it is now.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: