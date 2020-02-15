We are proud of Osinbajo ― Methodist Prelate

Kindly Share This Story:

The Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Most Rev. Samuel Uche has expressed satisfaction with the work of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, noting that, the church is proud of him.

Prelate Uche led a delegation of the World Methodist Council including its President, Rev. Dr. Jong Chun Park to the Office of the Vice President on Friday.

Also present at the meeting were Archbishops, Bishops and priests of the Methodist church in Nigeria.

“We are proud of you,” Prelate Uche said, adding that, this is also “because you attended our school”, referring to Igbobi College which was founded by both the Methodist and Anglican churches.

Also speaking was the President of the World Methodist Council, Rev. Dr. Park who commended the role played by the Vice President in promoting religious harmony through his numerous engagements and activities across the country.

He prayed for the country and its leadership, expressing optimism that the leadership and wisdom exhibited by the Vice President would enable Nigeria achieve its objectives.

“I feel touched by your harmonized way of governance. May God bless President Buhari and you, the Vice President.”

Dr. Park further prayed that God will bless Nigeria, “and all Christians and our Islamic brothers and sisters to live together in harmony, peace and love.”

In his remarks, Prof. Osinbajo noted that the Methodist Church in Nigeria had played an important role in maintaining harmony in the country.

“In most societies that have been seamless, you will realize that a lot of it has had to do with what men and women of God did.

“I think that the role of the church in bringing that harmony is crucial. The political leadership is one, but the solutions to the world’s deepest problem lies in Gospel and I believe that we as the body of Christ hold the key to several of the problems.

“So, the question is how we deploy the resources that God gave to us to unite people. Obviously, it requires tremendous sacrifice and it is really about the sacrifices that we are prepared to make.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

