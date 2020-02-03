Warri Diocese Anglican Communion celebrates 40th Anniversary

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri Diocese of the Anglican Communion has celebrated its 40th anniversary with gratitude to God for the great work in the diocese.

Bishop of the Diocese , Rt Rev Christian Ide, who spoke at the closing ceremony of the celebrations at St Andrews Cathedral, Warri, Delta State, urged Christians to remain faithful in their service to God Almighty, adding that the Warri Diocese which was established in January 1980, had given birth to Ughelli, Oleh, Western Izon and Sapele dioceses.

READ ALSO:

He said the Warri diocese has remained committed to its mandate of spreading the light of the gospel to the dark places, appealing for support from the government, public spirited individuals for the diocese to continue to carry out its lofty projects .

Bishop Ide said the Diocese would need a Cancer radiation therapy machine for its St Andrew’s hospital, adding that it would also need support to renovate the Anglican Grammar School, Okpara water side and expand its five hectares farm at Okulobe, Orerokpe Local Government Area of the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: