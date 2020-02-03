Breaking News
Translate

Warri Diocese Anglican Communion celebrates 40th Anniversary

On 12:00 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

burglar dies in Imo after jumping from 2 storey buildingBy Jimitota Onoyume

Warri Diocese of the Anglican Communion has celebrated its 40th anniversary with gratitude to God for the great work in the diocese.

Bishop of the Diocese , Rt Rev Christian Ide, who spoke at the closing ceremony of the celebrations at St Andrews Cathedral, Warri, Delta State,  urged Christians to remain faithful in their service to God Almighty, adding that the Warri Diocese which was established in  January 1980, had given birth to Ughelli,  Oleh, Western Izon and Sapele dioceses.

READ ALSO: Appeal Court in Delta: Okowa has exhibited democratic tenets- Odeli

He said the Warri diocese has remained committed to its mandate of spreading the light of the gospel  to the dark places, appealing for support from the government, public spirited individuals for the diocese to continue to carry  out its lofty projects .

Bishop Ide said the Diocese would need a Cancer radiation therapy machine for its St Andrew’s hospital,  adding that it would also need support to renovate the Anglican Grammar School, Okpara water side  and expand its five hectares  farm at Okulobe, Orerokpe Local Government Area of the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!