Warri Correctional centre: NBM splashes N.4 million gift items on inmates

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: A group simply identified as NBM of Africa has donated items valued at almost four hundred thousand naira to Warri Custodian Centre (formerly known as Okere Prison) on Okere road, Warri,Delta state.

Flanked by Chairman of the body in the state Prince Ochuko Oyoroko, ,Olorogun Reginald Asiuwhu,Zonal OC Legal and Pippa Ochuko ,Member Legal Committee the National OC Legal Forum of the body Chief Kelvin Agbroko said the Welfare Visit was a way to identify with inmates.

He further enjoined the inmates to take advantage of the correctional programmes offered by the Nigeria Correctional Service to be properly rehabilitated .

Continuing, he said they should know that they can still contribute meaningfully to society when they are released, adding that the NBM was ready to offer probono (free) legal services for inmates in need.

items donated include water dispenser, noodles ,toiletries,confectioneries. The Forum also undertook to take up cases of some indigent inmates.

An official of the Custodian Centre, Mr Onyi Polinus who received the items thanked the donors, saying tit was an expression of love to the inmates on Valentine’s day.

Other members of the group present were Nnamani Obiora ,Tombrien Menekpo,Ogieriakhi Clement,Edirin Odiolio.and Wilson Ofoghoma .

