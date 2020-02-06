WARDC seeks end to abuse of women’s rights, launches S.H.E Movement

Kindly Share This Story:

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Perturbed by the continued reign of impunity in matters of Gender-Based Violence, GBV; Harmful Practices, HP; and Sexual Reproductive Health Rights, SRHR, in Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation, Women Advocates Research & Documentation Centre, WARDC, has launched ‘S.H.E Movement’—an initiative meant to create voices among men and women of all ages in Nigeria.

The launch was the highpoint of a three-day focus group meeting aimed at advancing strategies to address GBV, HP and SRHR in Lagos State, with emphasis on Lagos West, East and Central Senatorial Districts, in Lagos.

According to the Executive Director, WARDC, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, “the S.H.E Movement is aimed at addressing the UN Women Spotlight Initiative agenda to end violence against women and to address issues on sexual and reproductive rights.

“WARDC is actually implementing Pillar 6 of the Spotlight Initiative project, which seeks to strengthen the capacities of women’s rights groups and CSOs to GBV, HP, and SRHR in Nigeria.

“S stands for ‘She’, H stands for ‘He’ and E stands for ‘Everyone’. The whole idea is that if we work together as men and women, we are going to affect the general public. The target, with S.H.E Movement, is to reach at least one million people with the gospel of the Spotlight Initiative within the next one year. The Spotlight Initiative is focused on six states in Nigeria, including Lagos.”

It’s a global movement

Speaking further on the five-year UN Women initiative which is currently in its first year, Akiyode-Afolabi said: “The Spotlight Initiative is a global initiative seeking answers to the following questions: What has happened to sexual and reproductive rights? What has happened to sexual and gender-based violence? Why do we still have harmful traditional practices? How do we bring voices together to be able to contribute to the reduction of some of these menaces?”

She decried that the focus became necessary due to the worsening spate of GBV, HP, and SRHR issues in the country.

In her words: “Nigeria is still one of the countries where we have women dying while giving birth. Early/forced marriage still thrives, women cannot decide on child spacing or the number of children they want to have. We have harmful traditional practices even in states like Bayelsa and other places where they have outlawed widowhood rites over 10 years ago, and many more.

“For those of us who have given our time over the years to address these issues, the continued prevalence of these anomalies is worrisome. Why is impunity still thriving? In Lagos for example, every day you still have cases of sexual abuse, harassment in schools, rape of children, and more.

“Although Lagos is moving, there are still a lot to be done in terms of how we manage our healthcare system and many other issues.

“In fact, our population is evidence that we are actually not taking sexual and reproductive rights as a critical aspect of our lives. Until we come to the realisation that addressing the problem of population is addressing issues surrounding sexual and reproductive rights, we cannot move forward,” Akiyode-Afolabi added.

One of the participants, Dr. Princess Olufemi-Kayode, Founder, Media Concern Initiative for Women and Children, called on government to place premium on the protection of the rights of women and girls.

