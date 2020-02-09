Von-DG urges youths to join Buhari’s agrarian revolution

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU-DIRECTOR General of Voice of Nigeria, DG-VON, and chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Osita Okechukwu has called on Nigerian youths to join the President Muhammadu Buhari’s agrarian revolution going on nationwide.

Okechukwu said that the Federal Government cannot employ 10 percent of millions of unemployed graduates looking for jobs and appealed to Nigerian youths to join the agrarian revolution as the rainy season approaches.

He said that agriculture remains the mainstay of the country’s economy, highest employer of labour and highest contributor to the Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

Okechukwu who made the call while addressing youths in Enugu during the weekend,

“May I candidly appeal to our youths nationwide to join President Muhammadu Buhari’s agrarian revolution, especially now that we entering the farming season. The truth of our situation is that we must go back to land, as agriculture still remains the mainstay of our economy, the highest employer of Labour and highest contributor to our Gross Domestic Product. Methinks that both federal and state governments cannot employ up to 10 percent of millions of our unemployed graduates”

Responding to the concern of the youths on the issue of prohibitive bank interest rate and collateral which hinder access to fund for farming, Okechukwu said the agrarian revolution has different segments, such as the Anchor Borrowers Programme, ABP, which has no direct interest rate attached to the Small Holder Farmers, SHF.

He explained further: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Anchor Borrowers Programme, ABP, was launched on November 17, 2015, by Mr President to create a new generation of farmers and link them with Agro-Processing companies, called Anchor in this instance. The Central Bank of Nigeria in the Anchor Borrowers Programme shielded the Small Holder Farmers (SHF) from prohibitive interest rate thus deepened financial inclusion.

“In fact the CBN in collaboration with some State governments clear the farmland, provide high yield seedlings, provide fertilizer and the farmers harvest the produce commodities and hand over to Anchor companies which off-take the farm products,” the VON boss said.

He cited as example the billions of naira invested in the irrigation of Adani/Omor farm belt to engage more than 10,000 rice farmers in this year’s irrigation and provision of farm inputs to migrate Small Holder Farmers to Mechanized Farmers.

He urged Nigerians, especially the youth, to buy-into these farming opportunities to benefit from the spread of prosperity which the Buhari’s Agrarian Revolution was intended for.

