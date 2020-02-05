Video: Trump celebrates impeachment victory, says Trump ‘4EVA’

Kindly Share This Story:

The United States President, Donald Trump who has been acquitted by the Republican-dominated Senate of all impeachment charges celebrated his victory with a short video displaying Trump “4EVA”.

The US President, Trump, well-known for his vast use of Twitter to communicate his statements, few minutes after the Senate votes result published the short video.

Despite being confronted with strong evidence, Republicans stayed loyal and mustered a majority of votes to clear the president of the two charges levied by the Democrat-dominated House — by 52 to 48 on the first, 53 to 47 on the second — falling far short of the two-thirds supermajority required for conviction.

“Is the respondent, Donald John Trump, guilty or not guilty?” Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, somberly asked the lawmakers as the chamber began voting on the first charge.

ALSO READ: Why Trump was acquitted of all impeachment charges

“Two-thirds of the senators present not having pronounced him guilty, the Senate adjudges that respondent Donald John Trump, President of the United States, is not guilty as charged,” the Supreme Court Chief Justice said after the cast of votes.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: