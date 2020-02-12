Video: Soyinka in court for resumption of Sowore’s trial

Kindly Share This Story:

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka is currently at the Federal High Court, Abuja in solidarity with Omoyele Sowere, who is being tried in court for organising the “Revolution Now” protest.

Omoyele Sowore who was the presidential candidate for the Action Alliance Congress in the 2019 Presidential elections, was arrested by the Department of State Service in August 2019 alongside his co-defendant Olawale Bakare aka Mandate

The defendants were charged with a treasonable felony for planning to topple the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari through a revolution, among other counts not limited to abusing the President.

The duo held in custody for over four months despite securing bail judgments from the Court. The duo would eventually be released after pressure from both home and abroad, including a letter from US senators expressing concern for Mr. Sowore’s situation.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had fixed Tuesday for the start of the trial but had to adjourn till Wednesday due to her official duties elsewhere.

Vanguard News

