(VIDEO) Ban: Okada riders riot in Ijora

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Irate commercial motorcyclists, called “Okada” and tricycle operators called “Keke NAPEP, in the early hours on Monday, disrupted normal activities as they barricaded major roads in Ijora adia, area if Apapa in protest of the state government ban on their activities.

Recall that the state government had last week Monday, announced plans to commence total enforcement of Reform Traffic Law of 2018 on activities of the operators on restricted routes and bridges across 15 Local Government Areas of the state starting from February 1st.

The Okada riders, who had earlier poised for war with the government, took to major roads in Ijora area making burn-fire on the road, thus, impending free flow of traffic.

The development which started around 8 am caused pandemonium in the area as motorists drove against traffic to escape from the rowdy situation. Gunshots sound also rented the atmosphere as passers-by ran in different directions.

However, it took the prompt intervention by the men of state Police Command to restore law and order in the area.

Vanguard

