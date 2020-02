Kindly Share This Story:

Actor, a prominent face in the Yoruba movie industry, Damola Olatunji along with his crew are reported to have been harassed by policemen in Berger, Lagos State, asking for their work permit.

According to the actor

“We were on set when these police officers came and started harassing us for a working permit and wanted a bribe. This happened in Berger”

