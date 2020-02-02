Victims of Koko road accident to get mass burial

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume – Warri

The seven persons who perished in a fatal motor accident on the Koko- Obitugbo road, Warri north local government area on Friday are to get mass burial since they were burnt beyond recognition.

Press Secretary to the Chairman, Warri north local government area, Mr Lucky Atu disclosed this in a statement sent to newsmen, adding that families of the deceased gave consent for the mass burial.

He said the Chairman of the local government, Mr Aduge Okorodudu visited the only survival of the ghastly motor accident weekend at a hospital in Oghara, Ethiope West local government area, adding that he gave some financial support to the victim to assist in the treatment.

It would be recalled that on Friday seven persons in a Sienna vehicle coming from a funeral in Koko lost their lives when their vehicle had a head-on collision with an articulated vehicle (trailer).

The vehicle and the trailer went up in flames. Eyewitnesses said the seven persons in the Sienna vehicle were burnt beyond recognition.

The media aide to the Chairman of the local government, Mr Atu said in his press statement that the Chairman, Mr Okorodudu rushed to the scene of the accident in company of others when he was told, adding that he promised to thoroughly investigate the cause of the sad incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: