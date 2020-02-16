Vice President, OBJ, Goodluck, Lawan, others honour Gov Emmanuel’s late father

Kindly Share This Story:

The Vice President of Nigeria Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has extolled the virtue of the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s late father, Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang who was laid to rest on Saturday at Onna Local Government Area.

The Vice President who was among the guests that graced the burial ceremony said the true life of late Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang was reflected in his children whom he said is great.

He recalled that late Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang spent the greater part of his life in Lagos where he lived and died, adding that as a citizen of Lagos, he was in the state to console with the Governor.

In his words, Governor Udom Emmanuel described the late father as a man of character.

He said his father was a great disciplinarian who was an average person in the society but invested in training them to become who they are today.

” There is a difference between character and charisma. My father was a man of character,” he said.

The Governor revealed that his late father also spent the time to spread the gospel and plant churches within his domain.

Governor Emmanuel said the burial of his late father has united Nigerians beyond party lines, religion, and expressed appreciation to all those who turned out to grace the burial ceremony.

On his part, the Chairman of Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, conveyed the condolences of all the Governors to Mr Udom Emmanuel and his family.

He prayed to God to keep the family.

The burial ceremony witnessed the presence of guests including the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; former Presidents of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Dr Goodluck Jonathan; Senate President of Nigeria Ahmed Lawan; Emire of Kano, Sanusi Lamido; CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele; Governors; Senators; CEOs of Banks and clerics.

