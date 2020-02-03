Veritasi Homes commits to provide affordable housing for Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

In a bid to ensure that Nigeria’s middle class and low-income earners can own a home, Veritasi Homes has announced the commencement of construction on Camberwall Court, the company’s flagship affordable housing scheme.

Speaking about the ongoing construction, Tobi Yusuff, head of marketing at Veritasi Homes commented that reactions to the project have been encouraging as investors are already trooping in to take advantage of the opportunity.

“It’s not every day you get the opportunity to reserve a world-class home with just one million naira,” Yusuff said.

In the same vein, Nola Adetola, chief executive officer and founder at Veritasi Homes expressed his enthusiasm that this project would set the trail for affordable housing in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub.

“Young couples and young professionals deserve to own homes and we are committed to making that a reality in Nigeria,” Adetola said.

He stated that the property is developed to make real estate more accessible to the younger population of the country while noting that Camberwall Court presents a unique combination of aesthetics, functionalities, and affordability.

According to him, with just N1million investors can reserve their apartment in Camberwall court, Abijo.

It requires N11million to complete payment on beautifully finished one-bedroom flats, while N15million will cover payment for a two-bedroom flat, the statement states.

The three-bedroom flats go for just 20million and investors can also take advantage of the payment options available.

Located in the heart of Abijo GRA along the Lekki-Epe expressway, Camberwall Court is an urban apartment development designed to reflect the magical merge of form and function.

Featuring a splendid layout, visitor’s park, smart card access, renewable energy, and round-the-clock surveillance, Camberwall court boasts of modern amenities such as designated parking space, well-landscaped green areas, gazebo area for meetings, solar-powered street light among others.

