VC harps on importance of STEM education to national development

LASU ACEITSE inaugurates Sectoral Advisory Board

By Adesina Wahab

IF Nigeria must stand tall in the comity of nations in terms of national development and improved living standard of the people, then STEM education must be given a pride of place, the Vice- Chancellor, Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, has said.

He therefore charged those entrusted with the promotion and teaching of STEM education in the country to see it as a big task that must be accomplished without failure.

He stated this in Ojo, Lagos during the inaugural meeting on the Sectoral Advisory Board of the LASU Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education, ACEITSE.

STEM education is the teaching of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

The Sectoral Governing Board of the ACEITSE is composed of high calibre academics drawn from different higher institutions within and outside the country.

The members are Prof. Leonard Todjiihounde, the Rector, Universite d’Abomey-Calavi, Cotonou, Republic of Benin; Dr. Nasiru Onibon, Provost, Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe; Dr. Ademola Azeez, Provost, Federal College of Education, Special, Akoka, Lagos; Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, Commissioner for Education, Lagos State and Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, Special Advisor on Education, Lagos State.

Others are Prof. Jeremiah Ojediran, Vice-Chancellor, Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun State; Prof. Isaac Ajayi, Vice-Chancellor, Crawford University, Igbesa, Ogun State; Prof. Abayomi Arigbadu, Vice -Chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education, Ogun State and Prof. Bilkis Bidemi Lafiaji-Okuneye, Provost, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, Lagos State.

The Deputy Centre Director. Prof. Tunde Owolabi, in his welcome remarks, said with the calibre of persons involved in the project, it would fulfil its mandate.

He expressed confidence in the management team led by Prof. Peter Okebukola, saying that they would not fail in the task of preparing STEM teachers that would drive the engine of science and technology for society’s growth and development.

The centre is one of the 40 centres being funded by the World Bank to promote, encourage and improve the teaching of STEM education across the African continent.

