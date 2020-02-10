Valentine’s Day: LASG orders pub owners to obtain permit for shows

Kindly Share This Story:

Vows to sanction defaulters

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has directed entertainment business operators to obtain all necessary safety permit to host any event during the February 14, annual Valentine’s Day celebration in the state.

This came even as the state government urged the operators, which include owners of event centers, leisure, hospitality and entertainment facilities to “spread love and not noise.”

The state government made the appeal on Monday, in a joint statement by the duo of General Manager, GM, Lagos State Environment Protection Agency, LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe and her Safety Commission counterpart, Mr. Lanre Mojola.

Fasawe and Mojola, while stressing the need for compliant with environmental laws guiding their operations during the celebration, explained that the measure is to ensure safety concern of the clients and fun seekers in a friendly environment.

The state government, therefore, warned that failure to abide with the directive by operators would attract serious consequences.

Recalling that the Valentine’s Day is celebrated all over the world as a day specifically set aside for expressing love, the government also warned against activities that could be harmful or sow seed of hate rather than love.

According to Fasawe,”It has been observed that the annual celebrations of Valentine’s day had in recent time been characterized by jamborees, concerts and parties, which if not regulated could cause serious havoc on the environment and innocent citizens of the state.

“Permits are no licence to make noise and there is always a provision for revocation, where the noise exceeds the permissible standards, she added.

“The message of St Valentine is to spread love, friendship with motive to promote harmony, unity and peaceful relationship through love, perseverance, tolerance and selfless actions.

“If our deed contradicts the reason for the celebration and impose unnecessary hardship on our supposed friends and allies, then we have failed to observe the tenets of St Valentine.

“We cannot separate noise from celebrations but we can do the needful by operating within approved decibels thereby reducing the negative effects of noise pollution on everyone.

“As a matter of fact, noise and mega cities are interrelated, for our social life and economic development, leisure business owners are advised not to cut corners but to obtain permit and operate within the prescribed noise standard, failure to abide attract serious consequences “, Fasawe reiterated.

On his own part, Mojola, expressed displeasure with the non-challant attitudes of entertainment business operators to the safety concern of their clients especially during celebrations and fiestas.

“Since safety doesn’t go on holiday and accidents occur unannounced, hence, the need to ensure the safety of our clients and customers while within our premises and this can only be achieved if we put adequate safety measures in place and ensure total compliance with all safety regulations.

According to him, “Most event centres have less capacity for the multitude of guests invited with little or no arrangement for safety measures, electrical infractions especially with no provision for escape routes for emergency incident.

“Obtaining safety permits reduce risk of unforseen accidents or fatalities; Our officials are well trained to plan alongside with you to ensure a hitch free event,” Mojola added.

