Valentine’s Day can be a day to hate – Ronke Tiamiyu

By Ayo Onikoyi

St. Valentine’s Day means different things to different people. For former Miss Charismatic of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2013, Aderonke Tiamiyu, the day, being viewed by majority of people as a day of love, to her could even mean a day of hate for others.

Her reason is simple, while some celebrate their romantic bliss, it may actually impact negatively on others who found themselves on the wrong side of love.

“Valentine’s Day is a day that you either love or hate. For those of us who have a special someone, it can be a day that is filled with gestures of love and kindness. But for those who are alone or going through a rough patch romantically, Valentine’s Day can make them emotionally sad,” she had said in a chat with Potpourri.

Of course, she wasn’t among the sulking ones on Friday as she does have a special someone in her life but yet when asked which St. Valentine’s Day has been the most amazing and memorable, the former beauty queen turned actress, has her answer handy.

“My most memorable was a while ago, when I was still in the university. I got a car from my boyfriend as Val’s gift,” she purred with nostalgia.

Apart from owning her own pageant called Miss Charismatic Nigeria Pageant, Aderonke Tiamiyu has made the cover of House of Maliq and has featured as guest star in Flatmates as well as many shows. She’s an actress and a model too.

