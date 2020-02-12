Valentine’s Day: British Airways unveils affordable fares for intending passengers

Kindly Share This Story:

British Airways (BA) has unveilled a special fare package for its intending passengers who want to make their Valentine’s getaway a little more remarkable.

Tiarhan Oghenejode of QuadrantMSL.com, the agency that handles the media activities of BA, stated this in a statement she made available to Newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

The statement stated, “from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, BA is offering Valentine’s fares starting from 659 American dollars (about N240,000) return from Abuja and 809 American dollars ( about N300,000 ) from Lagos to London and Europe respectively.”

She in the statement said that it was part of the airline’s plans for its passengers.

She said it would afford them to experience the romance of Paris, spring a surprise getaway to the Eternal City or hold hands watching a special screening of Pretty Woman at the Rivoli Ballroom in London during Valentine.

The statement added, “The specials extend to the premium cabins, with Club World fares starting from 3,199 American dollars (about N1.2 million).”

The statement also quoted the airline’s commercial manager for West Africa, Kola Olayinka, to have said that the fares were likely to sell out fast as there were endless opportunities to make Valentine’s Day an unforgettable one.

He said that the offer would afford BA’s passengers the opportunities to sip champagne in Paris, throw a coin in the Trevi Fountain in Rome, and choosing the perfect romantic gift at Harrods in London.

“British Airways is a full-service airline and provides complimentary food and drinks, free seat selection 24 hours before departure and a selection of in-flight entertainment,” he said.

The statement added that the airline had just unveiled freshly designed soft blankets and cushions and a new headrest for customers in its World Traveller cabin.

