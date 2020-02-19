Soyinka denies being on team monitoring Supreme Court Ruling in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, in a statement on Tuesday said that contrary to the widespread report, he had nothing to do with politics and any group, adding that those peddling wrong information about him should desist from doing so.

Soyinka said, “A link to a report by one of the national newspapers on the Uzodimma vs Ihedioha electoral tussle has just been sent to me.

“That report claims that I have been engaged to serve on a monitoring team regarding a forthcoming Supreme Court review of that case.

“I know nothing of this development and I am not involved in any aspect of the tussle.

“I know nothing of this Third Force Democracy whatever. I have no intention of participating in any judicial monitoring activity and demand to be kept out of any such false attributions.

“Hopefully, someday in the distant future, it will be possible for the nation to regain the respect of the world in its democratic claims.

“That time, alas, is not immediately apparent.”

On Tuesday, a seven-man panel of judges of the Supreme Court adjourned ruling on the review of the earlier verdict of January 14 until March 2 after Ihedioha’s legal team ask for time to file all process of court.

