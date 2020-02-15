Uwheru Crisis: Okowa commends army, police for prompt intervention

Kindly Share This Story:

urges them to fish out perpetrators

Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Sunday commended the Nigerian Army and the Police for their prompt intervention in the clash between suspected herdsmen and Uwheru communities in UghelliNorth Local Government Area.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the governor expressed gratitude for the peace that had been restored to the communities through the instrumentality of the security agencies.

READ ALSO:

He, however, said that he was saddened by reports of persons, including security agents, feared to have lost their lives.

Okowa restated the confidence of the state government in the security agencies to rise to security challenges in the state.

He thanked the army authorities for the sustained support to the state in providing security and protecting public facilities across the state.

The governor called on the communities affected in the crisis to maintain the peace that had been restored, assuring that the security agents would investigate the cause of the clash and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Kindly Share This Story: