Ushbebe gears up for 14th edition of ‘ The Chronicles of Ushbebe Live’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Having distinguished his brand among others, Justice Nuagbe better known as Ushbebe has revealed that preparation is already in top gear towards the 14th edition of his yearly event ‘ Chronicles of Ushbebe .

Packaged by Pride Rock Entertainment, the event will hold at the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites on February 23, 2020 and will witness rib cracking jokes from industry finest that includes Kenny Blaq, Akpororo, AY, Helen Paul, Kelvin Sapp, Lasisi Elenu and Acapella to mention but a few.

READ ALSO:

However top personalities, guests and fans who would be attending will equally be thrilled by music performances by Kiss Daniel, Zlatan, Omawunmi, Kcee, Joeboy, Fireboy, Slimcase, Mayokun, DJ Spinall, DJ Neptune , Alternate sounds and lots more.

Speaking on the coming event, Ushbebe disclosed that, “Since it’s the 14th edition of the yearly show, there was need to spice up the entirety of the event and by so doing, we tagged the show the ‘Full Disclosure’ where what we joke is on burning issues and positive message.”

The event is however supported by HNK Interiors, Nelson Jack, MTV Base, Regno Media, Media Crush, Plural Media, among others.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: