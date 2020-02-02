US visa ban: Pastor Enoch Adeboye prays for restoration of Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By David O Royal

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday called for the restoration of the country following the visa restrictions placed on Nigerians by the United States.

Adeboye made this call on Sunday during the church’s monthly Thanksgiving Service at the church’s National Headquarters in Ebute Meta, Lagos State

In his words, he said “Some countries have banned Nigerians from coming into their territories. We pray for the restoration of our nation. Lord, have mercy on Nigeria. Let there be peace and security in Nigeria. God sees all things and knows where the terrorists are hiding. We pray that God sends His light to Nigeria and expose the evildoers in the country.”

He added, “It is written that if my people who are called by my name can humble themselves and call on me, I will heal their land” making reference to 2 Chronicles 7:14.

You would recall that the US had said it would suspend the issuance of visas that can lead to permanent residency for nationals of Nigeria, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, and Myanmar.

Also, Sudanese and Tanzanian nationals will no longer be allowed to apply for “diversity visas”, which are available by lottery for applicants from countries with low rates of immigration to the US.

