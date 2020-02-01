US Embassy denies visa refusal to Oyedepo

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe

THE United States Embassy in Nigeria has dismissed reports that it refused to issue a visa to the founder of the Living Faith Church, worldwide, otherwise known as Winners International, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Oyedepo was reported to have approached the Lagos Consulate of the US embassy to renew his visa on Thursday but was turned down under the guise that “he did not qualify for visa renewal in the embassy assessment.”

Reacting to the report on Friday, the embassy in a brief statement on its Facebook and Twitter pages, described the reports are “fake news and completely false.”

The statement read: “#FalseNews Alert! Be advised, the reports making the rounds about a visa being denied to Nigerian Bishop Oyedepo are false.

“If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false.”

Vanguard

