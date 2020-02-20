Uroye, 24 others push bill to protect HIV/AIDS patients

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman, House Committee on Health in Delta State House of Assembly, Dr. Augustine Uroye and 24 others in the state legislature, have begun the process of protecting people living with HIV/AIDS in Delta State, with the sponsorship of, “Delta State HIV/AIDS Anti-discrimination and protection bill, 2020”.

Uroye, who represents Warri South Constituency 1 in the state legislature, moved the motion for the first reading of the bill and it was seconded by the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, Hon Solomon Ighrakpata, who represents Uvwie Constituency.

The lawmaker said ‘’the bill seeks for a law to prohibit all forms of discrimination and give protection, support and care for all persons living with and affected with HIV/AIDS in Delta State”.

The motion was unanimously adopted when put to voice vote by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Ochor Ochor, who presided over the proceedings of the House, for the first time since the inauguration of the Seventh Assembly.

