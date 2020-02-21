Upset possible in Togo with free and fair election

Kindly Share This Story:

…We’re tired of Gnassingbe, nationals cry out

…Go to polls to stop 4th term agenda

…Beg Buhari to monitor Saturday’s polls

As the presidential election holds in Togo on Saturday, February 22, the people of Togo are sure that if the election is free and fair, it will be the end of President Faure who has been in power since 2005.

They are raising the alarm, accusing the incumbent President Faure Gnassingbe of pulling strings to manipulate the election in his bid to go for 4th term in office.

Togo nationals, who have held series of protests in various African countries including Nigeria, are appealing to international communities to ensure the polls are not rigged. Togo had repeatedly appealed to the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari to dispatch election monitors to Togo to ensure a free and fair poll.

Eight candidates are vying for the country’s presidency including the incumbent president, Faure Gnassingbe who came to power in 2005 after the death of his father, who reigned for 33 years. Faure Gnassingbe has also been in power for 15 years and succeeded in changing the country’s constitution to allow for a 4th term in office.

In a poll conducted by a media house in Togo on the chances of the eight candidates, the incumbent of RPT/UNIR occupied the third place with 10% while the people’s candidate, Dr Messan Agbéyomé Kodjo, the former prime Minister of Togo has been tipped to win the poll with 67%. Dr Kodjo was Speaker of Parliament, Minister of Interior, CEO of Togo Ports and Harbours, Chairman of Security Commission and current Member of Parliament.

Since August 19, 2017, Mr Tikpi Atchadam of PNP had led thousands of people on the streets of Togo and in the diaspora demanding Faure to step down for a transition period to enable them carry out some reforms and to organize a credible and fair elections in Togo.

He said the people of Togo were tired of Gnassingbe’s rule and were ready to let their thumbs speak louder for change.

